Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 32.5%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

DRVN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.