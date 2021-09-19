Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Increases By 89.6%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.8 days.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENRFF. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

