Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Increases By 81.8%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 73.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

