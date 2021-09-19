Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Grows By 38.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. 595,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

