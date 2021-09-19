Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 51.4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

