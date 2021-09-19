Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Increases By 99.9%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $24.55.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
