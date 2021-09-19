Short Interest in Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Decreases By 40.0%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 3,488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.2 days.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPPLF shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

