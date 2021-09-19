Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Expands By 36.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 51.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

INTT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 61,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,437. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.