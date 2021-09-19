Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Drops By 26.5%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 833,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.28 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $30,270,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

