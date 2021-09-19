Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Expands By 41.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,843,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.