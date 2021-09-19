Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Grows By 46.8%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.8 days.

Shares of KPLUF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.98 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

