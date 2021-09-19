Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Declines By 27.9%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Grainne M. Coen purchased 16,000 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 79.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 5.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. Kubient has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

