Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rises By 66.9%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 876.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEGIF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock remained flat at $$155.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.08. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

