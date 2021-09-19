Short Interest in Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Expands By 71.8%

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

