Short Interest in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Drops By 35.7%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

MCW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,739. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

