Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 38.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972. Mondi has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.