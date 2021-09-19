Short Interest in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Decreases By 33.9%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLYB stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $12.79. 871,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,689. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

