Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Decreases By 33.3%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:REOS remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

