Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Expands By 101.4%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.51 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

