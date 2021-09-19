Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Drops By 37.5%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 125,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,079. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

