Short Interest in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Decreases By 52.3%

Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRZN opened at $11.38 on Friday. Surrozen has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

