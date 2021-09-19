Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Grows By 100.0%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

