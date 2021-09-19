Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSSAF stock remained flat at $$47.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

