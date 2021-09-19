SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 704,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 526,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,376. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. SI-BONE has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

