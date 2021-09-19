Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

