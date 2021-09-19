Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

