Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,364 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 58.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cloudflare by 110.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 158,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,123.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $131.41 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

