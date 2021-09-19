Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

