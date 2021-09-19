Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

