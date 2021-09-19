Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.08 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.30 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

