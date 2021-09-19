Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.