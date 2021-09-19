Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 423 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 78.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,993,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $168,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.