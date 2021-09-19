Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.44 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

