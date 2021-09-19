Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.