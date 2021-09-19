Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

