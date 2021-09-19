Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 148.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHC opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

