Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,162 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the airline’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $2,605,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 167.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

