S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global stock opened at $446.42 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

