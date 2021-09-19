Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.12. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 6,366 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

