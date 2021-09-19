SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $843,709.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $843,709.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00120653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00174730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.22 or 0.07086010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,350.69 or 0.99852774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.05 or 0.00856284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002625 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

