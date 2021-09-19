SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.