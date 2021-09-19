SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 568,367 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $38.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

