Splinterlands Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

