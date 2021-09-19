Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 347,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

