Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.58.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

