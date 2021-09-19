Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.23. 1,950,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.