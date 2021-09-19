Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 48.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 626,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $343.04. 5,529,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

