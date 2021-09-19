Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,936,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,616,000 after purchasing an additional 201,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.16. 4,534,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.