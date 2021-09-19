Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 1,880 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 4,850,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,156. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

