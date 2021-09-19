Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 22,822 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. 727,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

