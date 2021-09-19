Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.06. 1,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

