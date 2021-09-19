Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.06. 1,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

